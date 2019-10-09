<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid defender Marcelo and Ferland Mendy could be set for Los Blancos’ upcoming fixtures, according to report in Marca.

Marcelo and Mendy were sidelined in their recent games but the Brazilian defender was thrown in for Nacho against Club Brugge in the Champions League only for the defender to aggravate his injury and in the clash against Granada he was not included in the squad.

Real Madrid is handed a boost as the two left-backs are recovering from their injuries and are back at Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the games against Mallorca, Galatasaray and Barcelona after the international break.

Real Madrid has not been fortunate this season with injuries rocking the team the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio are on the treatment table.

The pressure is on Zidane to provide good results from Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures both in the domestic scene and in the Champions League.