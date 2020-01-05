<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to reports from TeamTalk, Manchester United are considering making a big-money move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is looking to bolster his strike department and has earmarked Jimenez as a potential option. The report claims that United are preparing an opening bid in the region of £50 million for the 28-year-old striker.

The 81-times capped Mexican international joined Wolves on an initial loan deal from Benfica in the summer of 2018. After impressing with 17 goals during his loan spell, Wolves paid a club-record fee of £32 million to sign him on a permanent deal.

He has been in excellent form for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions. United are impressed with his performance against sides in the top six this season, and are now preparing a move for him in January.

Jimenez has a contract at Wolves till 2023 and Wolves are expected to demand a high transfer fee for the Mexican. Nuno Espirito Santo would love to have Jimenez with him for a long time, but Wolves could look to offload him if they receive a tempting offer.