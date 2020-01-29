<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are understood to have opened negotiations to sign Leicester City striker Islam Slimani but they face direct competition from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Algeria international is currently on a season-long loan stint at AS Monaco, where he has contributed seven goals and seven assists from just 13 league appearances.

According to RMC Sport, the striker is considering the possibility of terminating his temporary deal at Monaco and the change in manager is one of the reasons behind his desire to leave the club.

Both United and Spurs are eyeing a new striker with the injury setbacks for Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane respectively but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could be leading the race to land his signature.





A separate report from The Mail has claimed that Slimani is keen on taking up the challenge at Old Trafford and he has requested the Foxes to intervene and cut short his stay with the former French champions.

A £4m fee has been quoted for a possible loan deal for the striker until the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether United are prepared to sign Slimani, who is currently out of action with a muscle injury.

United are expected to announce the much-anticipated arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the next 24 hours after they managed to agree on an initial £47m fee with Sporting Lisbon. The deal could potentially rise to £68m with the add-ons involved.