Manchester City are not expected to remain busy in the January transfer window as most of their business will be done next summer. However, they are working on bolstering their defence and the midfield.

With Fernandinho turning 35, City are looking for his long-term replacement. They have considered several players for that role and one of them is Harry Winks.

Manchester United have also discussed the possibility of signing the England international.

Winks has made 12 Premier League starts this season, but Mourinho has favoured Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield ahead of him.

The highly-rated midfielder is a very good passer of the ball, and possesses excellent technical abilities, something Pep Guardiola might have been attracted to.

The Spaniard loves central midfielders who are technically blessed and are tactically very smart, and therefore should fit perfectly in Guardiola’s set-up.

However, Spurs may not be willing to sell one of their promising players to a rival club once again having sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City a few years back.