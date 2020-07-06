



Liverpool are heavily interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on the former Barcelona midfielder after Liverpool’s Premier League win against Aston Villa.

However, according to Bild journalist, Christian Falk, Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in signing the world-class Spaniard.

Manchester United have plenty of options in midfield and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would be willing to sign another central midfielder.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for players like Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz this summer. And it seems their transfer priorities lie elsewhere.





Liverpool, on the other hand, are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder, who as per chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, is seeking a new challenge.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021. Bayern are reluctant to lose him for free, but a move away from the club could be on the cards.

Last week reliable journalist Nicolo Schira claimed that the former Barcelona midfielder would cost in the region of €35m.

Liverpool are preparing a four-year-contract for him, with an offer in the region of €8m-per-year.

Thiago has won 9 major league titles in his career so far. He has won two La Liga titles with Barcelona and has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern.