Manchester United are not in the process of lining up Zinedine Zidane as their next manager despite mounting pressure on current boss Jose Mourinho, ESPN reports.

United were beaten 3-1 by West Ham on Saturday to extend their winless run to three and prompt renewed speculation former Real Madrid coach Zidane, who was in London this week, is in the frame to take over at Old Trafford.

However, sources close to the club told ESPN dismissed talk of an approach to Zidane, who is available after leaving the Bernabeu in the summer, as “nonsense.”

Mourinho’s position is under the spotlight after a draw with Wolves and the Carabao Cup exit to Championship side Derby County was followed up with a dire defeat at the London Stadium.

The result leaves United nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and Manchester City after just seven games.

It is also their worst start to a league campaign since David Moyes was in charge in 2013-14.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward appeared to back Mourinho on Tuesday by insisting the club was working hard to win trophies under the the Portuguese coach’s stewardship.

Mourinho has faced a week of controversy, first stripping Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy then being captured in a tense exchange with the midfielder at Carrington.

United are next in action against Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday night before a Premier League clash with Newcastle.