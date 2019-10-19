<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are weighing up the prospect of making a £35 million bid for Juventus and former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, according to reports.

The German, who featured for Liverpool between 2014 and 2018, could be available over the January transfer window.

Following a decent opening campaign with Juventus, Can has been reduced to just three Serie A appearances – none of them starts – under new boss Maurizio Sarri so far this term.

According to Sky Sports News, the 25-year-old would be available in the upcoming window for a fee of £35m.

United do not view Can as one of their main targets, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prioritising the signing of a striker, but the club will keep a close eye on the situation as the window draws nearer.

Reports have stated that United have pinpointed Mario Mandzukic and Edinson Cavani, both of whom have contracts expiring next summer, as two primary targets in January.