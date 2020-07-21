



Manchester United are reportedly confident of securing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho with a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

The transfer window is not officially open yet but the Sancho’s future has well been established as the transfer saga of the summer.

Sancho is one of the most exciting young attackers in world football and United’s need for a player of the Englishman’s calibre was reinforced with disappointing results against Southampton and Chelsea last week.

United lack considerable squad depth and Sancho is an elite attacker that would take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s frontline to the next level.

But according to the Daily Star, the club are not prepared to let negotiations drag on through the summer and Solskjaer ideally wants the 20-year-old in his training squad next month ahead of the new Premier League campaign.





Dortmund are said to be holding out for £100m for Sancho but the Star claim United are set to give the Bundesliga club an ultimatum of an £80m offer, as a nine figure sum is unrealistic following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

And the report suggests that vice-executive chairman Ed Woodward is confident that a bid near this range will be accepted.

Sancho is likely to wait until he knows the status of United next season, with Champions League qualification said to be important for the youngster.

The Reds can guarantee a top four finish with four points in their remaining two league games against West Ham and rivals Leicester City.