Manchester United has made a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward as part of the rebuilding process following their disappointing season.

Edinson Cavani is been tipped to leave the Parc des Prince this summer and Manchester United is willing to sign the Uruguayan forward this summer as they make preparations to sell Romelu Lukaku with Inter Milan likely to be his next destination.

Cavani is not having the best of time at PSG after having some difficult times with Brazilian forward Neymar and some tense moment in the locker room.

According to the report in France Football says Manchester United have now expressed interest in Cavani.

Cavani might snub a move to Manchester United due to lack of Champions League football on offer next season.