Premier League Champions Manchester City is prepared to spend big again in a bid to match Liverpool in the English top flight.

Manchester City suffered a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League which pose a threat to their title defense this season with Pep Guardiola’s men now nine points behind Liverpool in the current Premier League table.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester City is willing to spend to ensure the squad is intact to challenge for titles this season, the reigning Premier League Champions are in search for a replacement for Vincent Kompany who quit the club last season, David Silva is prepared to leave at the end of the current campaign and Sergio Aguero will soon leave the club in the two seasons time.

The deals to replace the outgoing players will cost Manchester City at least £100 million.