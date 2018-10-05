



Liverpool’s highly anticipated match with Manchester City on Sunday will be available to view in one billion homes around the world, ESPN reports.

The game is the biggest Premier League fixture of the season so far, with reigning champions City top of the table, but only ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Both clubs have a global reach and sources have said the game is scheduled to be broadcast in 179 of the 193 countries that are members of the United Nations.

Tickets for the match are sold out, with some being sold on the secondary market starting from £300 — over five times their face value.

City last visited Anfield in April for the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal and that game was overshadowed by events prior to kick-off.

The visitors’ bus was pelted with objects en route to the stadium and left unusable for the return journey back to Manchester.

City and Merseyside Police are taking measures this time around to ensure the focus remains on events on the pitch.