According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Jadon Sancho who wants to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

The 19-year-old is one of the highly-rated young talents in world football, and clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris-Germain are all interested in signing him.

It seems Liverpool, the reigning European champions, have become the latest club to join the race for Sancho.

The exciting young winger joined Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017, and has established himself as one of the Bundesliga side’s most important players.

However, the youngster is unsettled at the club, and he is weighing up his future.

Dortmund are already preparing for his exit, in a deal potentially worth over £100m. The German giants have also begun their search for his replacement.

Liverpool have enough depth and quality in their attacking ranks, and Sancho would be an excellent addition for the Reds. Furthermore, given Jurgen Klopp’s previous connection with Dortmund, Liverpool hold an extra advantage in luring him over other potential suitors.