Liverpool have expressed an interest in Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to 90min.

Aubameyang, who signed for Arsenal in 2018, has been sensational for the Gunners. The striker has scored 61 goals in 96 appearances during his time at Emirates, which is a superb return.

Aubameyang played under Jurgen Klopp when they were both at Borussia Dortmund, and according 90min, there is a chance that they could link up again at Anfield.





Barcelona and Chelsea are also mentioned in the report as clubs who may look at bringing Aubameyang across come the summer.

It would appear unlikely that Liverpool would be able to get Aubemeyang. He is currently 30 years old and would require huge wages.

Yes, he is one of the best forwards in the Premier League, but Liverpool would be better off looking at someone younger, such as RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Also, Klopp never really seems to bring in players that he has worked with before.