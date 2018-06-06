Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, ESPN reports.

Shaqiri is one of a number of players on Liverpool’s radar this transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks increase his options in the final third of the pitch.

The winger is expected to leave Stoke this summer after their relegation from the Premier League, although he is keen to stay in England.

It was however gathered that Liverpool were yet to approach Stoke with an offer for the 26-year-old.

Liverpool were interested in a move for Shaqiri back in the summer of 2014, with the player claiming Bayern Munich blocked the potential transfer.

He would depart the Allianz Arena a few months later as he joined Inter Milan in January 2015 before making the switch to Stoke that summer.

The Switzerland international, who will participate in this summer’s World Cup, has played 92 times for Stoke, scoring 15 goals, while recording the same number of assists.