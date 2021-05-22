Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona. The official announcement will be treated as Barca’s big signing of the summer and the latest important media outlet to confirm the news is ‘BeIN Sports’.

Journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, who follows Barca news very closely, says that Leo Messi has decided to stay.

The Argentine missed the final game of the La Liga season and he did not train on Friday either with the club’s permission. The striker has taken holiday before going to Argentina to play in the Copa America.

It seems like Leo Messi wants to decide on his future before the Copa America starts in June so the Argentinian’s new deal could be confirmed in the next two weeks.

Leo Messi will have to accept a contract with a lowe salary than his current one due to Barca’s complicated financial situation. They had already laid out the foundations for the contract a week ago.





The news is linked to the news that ‘Le Parisien’ published. The French media outlet said that Leo Messi was planning to stay at Barcelona while his family asked him to to join PSG. ‘BeIN Sports’ says that Leo Messi will not leave.

Ronald Koeman, who has already said he wants him to stay, also spoke about Leo’s future in the final press conference of the season: “I hope he continues here for many years.” He has shown once again that he is one of a kind with 30 goals and his play. For me, he’s 10 out of 10 as a person and as a professional. If he doesn’t stay here, we’ll have to brting through other player and look to be more clinical as we’ll be lacking 30 goals. With Messi, Barca’s future is much brighter.”

The more than possible arrival of Aguero was key to Messi’s decision. On Friday, Fabrizio Romano said that Barcelona and his compatriot Messi had reached an agreement for Aguero to sign for the club.

Aguero will pen a deal for two seasons until 30th June 2023. It may well be that Aguero’s contract is of the same length as Messi’s and they could end their careers together at Barca.