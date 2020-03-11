<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris-Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappé hasn’t trained Monday and Tuesday due to fever and sore throat. As a precautionary measure, the Parisian striker was tested on Tuesday to see if he was affected by the coronavirus according to French sports magazine L’Equipe but the 21-year-old tested negative.





The French medium writes that Mbappé is unlikely to start in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund but there is a good chance that he will make Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The game at Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors on Wednesday night in an attempt to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in Europe.