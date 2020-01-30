<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lautaro Martinez is Barcelona’s number one target for the upcoming summer transfer window according to a report in today’s print edition of Spanish newspaper AS.

Barcelona are currently panicking due to the injury of Luis Suarez and need a striker now but a move for Lautaro in the final few days of the window is impossible therefore they are planning ahead to make a move for him in the Summer.





The 22-year-old striker, who is in his second season with Inter, has been in fine form this term and multiple reports in the media as of late have stated that Inter are hoping to tie him down to a new and improved contract with the hope of deterring the interest in his services.

The Argentine international is already under contract with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season and has a €111 million release clause in his contract, which is only valid for the first two weeks of July.