<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria forward Victor Moses has passed his medical with Inter Milan ahead of a switch from Chelsea according to a report from Sky Sport Italia.

The report further revealed that the Nigerian international will join the Serie A giants in an initial six month loan with option to buy in the summer, but before the deal can be officially announced, some documents still need to come in from Fenerbahce, where Moses spent the past year on loan.

The AFCON 2013 winner has not played all that much this campaign due to a series of injuries.





At the last count, he has been limited to just seven appearances across all competitions, netting just one goal along with an assist.

The former Wigan Athletic player is set to become Inter’s second capture of the January transfer window following the earlier arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United.

Interestingly, Moses will also not be the last either with Inter Milan also working on deals to bring Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud to the club too.