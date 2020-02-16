<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





This isn’t the first time Barcelona has had trouble keeping their accounts secure. The same group has targeted the Spanish giants in the past in an effort to show them that their security measures aren’t nearly strong enough to keep determined hackers from tacking over their accounts.

According to a report from ESPN, one message posted during today’s hack indicated that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. will return to his former club.

According to journalist Sam Marsden, OurMine uploaded an altered image of Neymar on Barcelona’s account wearing the club’s newest jersey with a series of question marks. Marsden then reports that another post said, “Well, we read some private messages and it look [sic] like Neymar will be back here.”





Everyone knows by now that Neymar did in fact try to force a move back to Barcelona last summer but I highly doubt he was direct messaging the club’s social media admin with details like that. For PSG supporters worried this might be true, I would suggest you worry more about Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League than what this hacker group says about Neymar.

OurMine also posted about Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and called for his resignation.