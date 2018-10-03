



Gareth Southgate is set to sign a new four-year contract as England manager within the next 48 hours, ESPN reports.

Southgate was appointed on a permanent basis just under two years ago after an initial four-game spell as interim boss, following the sudden departure of Sam Allardyce.

The former Middlesbrough manager, whose current contract is due to expire after Euro 2020, has earned the longer-term deal and pay rise after guiding England to the World Cup semifinals in Russia. He is expected to sign a £3 million-a-year contract, dwarfing his current £1m-a-year deal.

The Football Association board last week voted in favour of rewarding Southgate, and with negotiations likely to be a formality only the timing of the formal announcement is in question.

While Southgate is keen to return to club management in the future, he is also determined to grasp the opportunity of overseeing the development of a young and talented squad between now and the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

ESPN reports that he could sign his new contract before he names his latest squad, for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League games away in Croatia and Spain, on Thursday.

Steve Holland, Southgate’s assistant manager, is also expected to also put pen to paper on improved terms.