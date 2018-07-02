Top Turkish club Galatasaray have agreed to pay Nigeria World Cup star Ahmed Musa four million pounds a year after tax as they battle to snatch him away from Premier League club Leicester City.

A top source said: “Nothing has been sealed yet but the offers have continued to pour in for Musa especially after his goals against Iceland at the World Cup.

“The player’s new agents are studying the various offers and one of them is from Galatasaray, who are willing to pay him four million pounds a year.”

A top Saudi club have also made an audacious offer of 40 million pounds over four years for Ahmed Musa.

They are expected to now send a formal bid.

Ahmed Musa still has two years left on his contract with Leicester City, who forked out about 16 million pounds to sign him from Russian army club CSKA Moscow in 2016.

However, he has failed to establish himself at ‘The Foxes’ and so had to go on loan to former club CSKA Moscow in the second half of last season.