Everton are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for Colombian defender Yerry Mina, ESPN reports.

Mina enjoyed a successful World Cup campaign with Colombia, scoring his country’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with England in the round of 16 before losing on penalties.

The central defender netted three goals at the World Cup to finish as Colombia’s top scorer in Russia and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in Mina, but Everton are looking to steal a march in the race for the centre-back by opening up talks with Barcelona about his availability.

Everton are waiting to find out if Barcelona would be willing to sell Mina or loan him for next season if he does not figure in Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

Barcelona could be keen to offload Mina in order to welcome more non-EU signings into their first-team squad with Mina one of three non-EU players in the Barca squad.

Mina struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Barcelona side last season and the recent arrival of French defender Clement Leglet from Sevilla has only increased competition for places at the Camp Nou next season.

New Everton boss Marco Silva is keen to strengthen his defensive options this summer having sold Ramiro Funes Mori to Villarreal and Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams both in the latter stages of their careers.