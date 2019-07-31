<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Moise Kean reportedly rejected a move to Arsenal in favour of Everton as the North London side could not guarantee the forward regular first-team football.

The Juventus star looks set to complete a £36m move to Merseyside this week after Everton agreed a fee with the Italian champions, though Arsenal made a late attempt to hijack the deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal boss Unai Emery made a late bid to take the 19-year-old to the Emirates, though with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette already established as the club’s first-choice forwards, Kean decided against the switch in favour of a move to Goodison Park.

Everton have been desperate to add to their forward options, having failed to adequately replace Romelu Lukaku since the Belgian’s £75m move to Manchester United in 2017.

Lukaku originally moved to Everton on a loan deal as a promising 20-year-old in 2013, before developing into one of the Premier League‘s leading forwards.

Everton hope the highly-rated Kean can develop in a similar way, with the teenager having impressed since his breakthrough at the Serie A side.

Kean scored six goals in 13 appearances in Italy’s top flight last season, whilst the forward has also netted twice in three caps for the Italian national team.

Despite reports to the contrary, Juventus will not have a buy-back clause inserted in the deal, though they will have first refusal on the player in the future.