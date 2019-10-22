<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Danny Rose has been left disgruntled by Tottenham handing a long-term deal to Moussa Sissoko at the age of 30, Football Insider reports.

Spurs announced last month that the France international had put pen to paper on a new four-year contract that ties him to the club until he is 34.

A Tottenham source has told Football Insider that Rose is peeved that the club have bucked their policy on age by handing Sissoko the shock deal while refusing to offer him a long-term contract.

The long-time chairman Daniel Levy had previously been reluctant to authorise anything other than short-term deals to players who have turned 30.

Sissoko turned 30 in August and it was widely regarded as a surprise that he was given a contract worth around £90,000-a-week when so many key players have been unable to agree extensions.

The all-action midfielder has been transformed from a fringe player to a key first teamer in the last year and has started all nine of the club’s Premier League matches this season.

Like Sissoko, Rose has also been a regular and has put his injury troubles behind him to start eight of those league fixtures.

Yet the left-back, who turned 29 in July, was told he could find a new club in the summer and his future is up in the air ahead of the January window with

Rose has 18 months left on his contract and harbours feelings of resentment behind the scenes towards the Spurs hierarchy that he has not been as well looked after as Sissoko.