Chelsea stars want manager Maurizio Sarri to leave the club at the end of the season as they threatened to quit if the Italian remain as the head coach next season.

Sarri was constantly criticised during his debut season with Chelsea, but the former Napoli manager managed a third-place finish in the Premier League, as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final and the Europa League final.

According to Metro, the Blue could face a mass player exodus if they decide to stick with Sarri in next season.

The senior players in the squad are willing to quit should the Italian manager remain.

Most of the players suggest that Sarri should be replaced by former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard next season regardless of what the result is in the Europa League finals against Arsenal.

Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Champions League in his 13 years with Blues as a player.

The reports in Sky Sports Italy also backed the Derby County manager up for Chelsea Job as they are keen to start a new era under the club’s highest goal scorer of all time.