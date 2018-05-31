Chelsea are likely to sell Thibaut Courtois and are considering entering the race for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgium international has just a year left on his current contract and the Blues have decided to stop negotiations over a renewal.

Courtois made 46 appearances for the Blues last season but they missed out on Champions League qualification and manager Antonio Conte’s future remains in doubt heading into the summer, with Maurizio Sarri linked to the job.

The 26-year-old ‘keeper has seemingly joined a number of first-team players whose futures are also shrouded in doubt, including Willian, who is understood to want to leave the club if Conte stays, with Manchester United interested.

Courtois recently hinted that his future was uncertain when he said “we’ll see what is going to happen after the World Cup”, following Chelsea’s FA Cup triumph at Wembley.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star has been a long-term target for their rivals Real, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been keen, according to Guillem Balague.

Alisson, meanwhile, has had an outstanding season at Roma and has been a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool.