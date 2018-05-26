Chelsea have a general agreement with Maurizio Sarri via his representatives to succeed Antonio Conte if he leaves his role as manager, according to a report.

However, Chelsea have no intention of paying Sarri’s £7million (€8m) release clause, which expires on May 31, Sky in Italy are reporting.

It was gathered this is in part because the Blues will need to pay £17.5m (€20m) in compensation if they decide to part ways with Conte, who lifted the FA Cup last week.

It is therefore expected that any club wanting to sign Sarri, who is still under contract according to the report, will have to negotiate with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis after next week’s deadline.

Sarri is already considering an offer from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, it was reported last week.

Napoli announced earlier this week that they have an agreement with ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti to become their next manager.

It was gathered that Chelsea also have an interest in Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic, whose side won promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.