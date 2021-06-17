Chelsea are reportedly prepared to play the long game in order to see off a number of other clubs for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is known to be on the radar of numerous European clubs, including Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, after impressing for Dortmund.

The 17-year-old stock continues to rise, meanwhile, having become the youngest player ever to feature at the European Championships when coming on in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia.





Dortmund are understandably reluctant to sell a player who still has a couple of years to run on his contract, but Goal reports that Chelsea are willing to bide their time.

It is suggested that the Blues are hoping to improve their relationship with BVB ahead of making a formal approach for Bellingham next year, either in January or the summer window.

Chelsea are also said to be in the running to sign in-Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.