Chelsea made an eye-catchy signing in 2018 when they splashed a record fee of £71million to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Atletico Madrid. However, the 25-year-old has failed to justify his price tag, and the Blues are looking to replace him.

Kepa has been far from convincing this season, and Chelsea are likely to make him expendable. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him.

In case Kepa moves on, the Blues are expected to turn their attention of Pickford who is believed to be valued at £43.5million.





The 26-year-old Everton star has come under strong criticism this season for his performances with many pundits even questioning whether he should retain the England number spot.

However, Pickford remains Everton’s one of the best players, having kept 34 clean sheets in 120 Toffees appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of Pickford and therefore could be reluctant to sell him. However, a lucrative offer on the table could change their stance.

Pickford is an excellent shot-stopper and is very good with the ball at his feet. But the former Sunderland goalkeeper has this bad habit of making errors but with a good defence ahead of him, he can prove to be a very good addition.