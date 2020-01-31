<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Celtic have signed two players – Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro – this month, but Neil Lennon is still looking to make at least one more signing before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Bhoys are looking to bolster their defence, and have earmarked Leicester City’s Filipe Benkovic in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the Foxes in 2018 from Dinamo Zagreb for a reported fee of £13m but he is yet to play in the Premier League.

The Croatian international will be allowed to leave on loan this month, and several clubs are vying for his signature.





According to reports from the Northern Echo, Celtic are expected to face competition for his signature as Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Derby County are all keen to sign him.

Celtic have done well in the January transfer window, and Neil Lennon will probably be happy with the players he has got. Having said that, Benkovic on loan would be a fantastic addition.

Benkovic showed a lot of promise during his time on loan at Parkhead last season, and therefore signing him again makes a lot of sense. Plus, given his previous experience and quality, he is likely to adapt quickly at Celtic which will benefit the team as they aim for their ninth consecutive league titles.