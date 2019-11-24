<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur were keen on making Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti their next boss, but his hefty payout proved too much for the North Londoners.

The Serie A giants weren’t going to allow the Italian leave on the cheap and they were also not ready to let him go until January.

The former Chelsea boss, 60, has been with Napoli since the summer of 2018, and having won it all in his managerial with an impressive style of play, Spurs wanted him to succeed Mauricio Pochettino.

Ancelotti has won league titles with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and he is a three-time Champions League winner with the Italians and Real Madrid.

Securing his services proved herculean, though, and Tottenham went for Jose Mourinho instead.

The Portuguese kicked off his reign with a 3-2 win against West Ham United on Saturday, helping the side to their first away win in the Premier League since January.

Pochettino was sacked after a poor start to the new domestic campaign left Spurs in 14th place and with 14 points after 12 games, and it will be interesting to see if the Special One can guide them to a top-four finish, with nine points between them and fourth-placed Chelsea.