Borussia Dortmund are interested in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

The German club are expected to follow up that interest with an offer once the deal to take Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham United is finalised.

Yarmolenko will have the second part of his West Ham United medical at the club’s pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Zaha signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park in May 2017.