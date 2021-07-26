Report: Barcelona studying formulas to keep Antoine Griezmann at Camp Nou

In a massive turn of events, SPORT report that Barcelona are now contemplating ideas to work out a scenario in which Antoine Griezmann could continue at the club.

The past two weeks have been hectic for offices both in Barcelona and at Atletico Madrid. The proposed swap deal involving Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann seemed set to be completed, however, that no longer remains the case.

The 30-year-old has made his stance clear. If he is to leave this summer, he would only move to Los Rojiblancos. No other club interests the player or tempts him.

With Atletico Madrid not prepared to meet Barcelona’s economic terms for the deal, a move to Wanda Metropolitano seems unlikely in the coming days.

The report adds that the board have realised that the formula to keeping the World Cup winner in the team is a mass pay-cut. The Board will have to negotiate lowered salaries with all members of the squad to be able to keep Griezmann.

The ‘Little Prince’ however will not have it easy next season. The signings of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay add gold to the lush treasury of Barcelona forwards.

Unlike last season when he was a bonafide starter, the coming season will be no garden of roses. He will have to fight it out with some of the biggest names in world football.

Barcelona continues to strive to reduce the wage bill and meet the League’s standards at the earliest. As it stands, Laporta still has significant work to do before Lionel Messi’s extension can be announced.