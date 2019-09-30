Barcelona are considering a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek to replace Luis Suarez, according to a report.

Luis Suarez has failed to impress with the Catalan giants so far this season, and a report on Calciomercato .it – which cites sources in Spain – claims that Barca are now looking for a replacement in January.

A number of options are mentioned, such as Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Getafe’s Jaime Mata.

However, the report also states that Barcelona ‘are willing to allocate €50million’ for the signing of Milan star Krzysztof Piatek, despite his recent struggles.

The Poland international scored five goals in his first four league starts after his €35m arrival from Genoa in January, netting nine Serie A goals between then and the end of the season.

However, he is currently in somewhat of a dry spell at the moment, having scored just once from open play in his last 12 competitive games.

Despite this, it appears that Barcelona view the 24-year-old as a genuine option to replace the ageing Suarez.

