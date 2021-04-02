



According to Cristobal Soria on El Chiringuito TV, Erling Haaland’s representatives super-agent Mino Raiola as well as his father Alf-Inge Haaland, were both informed that Lionel Messi would like to play alongside the talented youngster.

The news of Raiola and Alfie Haaland’s arrival in Barcelona, where they were picked up by Joan Laporta’s entourage, set the football world ablaze with speculation. This is the first concrete piece of evidence for Barcelona’s interest in the Norwegian striker.

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football right now, as innumerable top clubs are gunning for his signature. The list includes Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and of course, Barcelona’s eternal rivals Real Madrid, who Raiola and Alfie reportedly visited straight after the meeting with president Joan Laporta.

Soria on the TV program, reported that Haaland’s father and agent Raiola were both told that Lionel Messi is interested in playing with the budding superstar. A prospect that the two visiting parties found very exciting.





Before the news broke out that the player’s entourage then departed to meet with Real Madrid, multiple reports came out saying that the meeting with president Laporta went well. Marca even reported that that Barcelona came out of the meeting assured that they can meet the striker’s wage demands.

Joan Laporta is also keen on renewing Lionel Messi’s contract with the club and he is clearly optimistic that he can convince the talismanic Argentine to stay at the club. If that were the case, the prospect of playing alongside Messi is of course extremely lucrative for any player.

Despite Barcelona’s recent financial troubles, the club seem to have a plan outlined for their most important pieces of business this summer. Haaland’s signing of course won’t be easy, since not only are many clubs after him, but they are also in more financially advantageous positions. Borussia Dortmund’s high valuation of the 20-year-old is also an issue.

The relationship between Raiola and Laporta being strong could be a massive boost in these negotiations. The summer window is going to be intensely competitive. Haaland will almost certainly end up leaving Germany as his current club will not want to hang on till his 75 million euro release clause becomes active in 2022. The only question that remains is whose project will tempt Haaland the most.