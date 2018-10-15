



Aaron Ramsey is open to joining one of Arsenal’s top six rivals if he leaves the Emirates on a free in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Ramsey, 27, is out of contract at the end of the season and has seen the offer of a new deal rescinded by Arsenal.

The midfielder is set to take his time to consider his options but is open to staying in the Premier League with one of Arsenal’s direct rivals if he is forced to move on.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool do not hold an interest in the Wales international but Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to monitor the situation in the event he is available for nothing.

Ramsey could also negotiate with a foreign team from January, with Juventus reportedly interested.

United tried to sign Ramsey in 2008 and announced on their website they had agreed a deal with Cardiff for the then 17-year-old before he decided to join Arsenal.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United are confident Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera will sign new deals to stay at Old Trafford.

The pair have deals until the end of the season but the club, who are also in negotiations with David De Gea, Ashley Young and Juan Mata, are hopeful new terms will be agreed soon.

Marouane Fellaini has given Jose Mourinho a fresh injury headache ahead of the trip to Chelsea on Saturday after he sat out training with Belgium on Sunday because of a groin problem.

The 30-year-old is a doubt for Belgium’s clash with Netherlands on Tuesday to add another midfielder to Mourinho’s injury list ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge amid concerns about Nemanja Matic and Herrera.