Arsenal are interested in signing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to Sky in Italy.

The 21-year-old scored three goals in 37 appearances last season as Roma finished third in Serie A and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Juventus are also interested in Pellegrini, whose current contract contains a £26m release clause.

It was also reported Roma are likely to target Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante as a replacement for Pellegrini if he leaves the club.

Pellegrini has been capped three times by Italy and featured in the 1-1 friendly draw with England at Wembley in March.

Arsenal also remain interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri following the appointment of new head coach Unai Emery, according to Sky Sports.

Seri has an agreement with his club allowing him to leave if an offer comes in of £35m or above.