Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is on his way to London to finalise a move to Arsenal and will have a medical in the next 48 hours, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood the fee for the Uruguay international is in the region of £26m and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Torreira had postponed a decision on his future until after the World Cup and following Uruguay’s exit from the competition, the deal has progressed.

Arsenal have also agreed a fee of around £8m with Lorient for Matteo Guendouzi, who had attracted interest from Tottenham and Manchester City.

The France U20 international is expected to take a medical this week and will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

Sky Sports reported on Sunday Arsenal were in talks with the 19-year-old, who featured 20 times for Lorient last term as they narrowly missed out on promotion from France’s second division.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are understood to be in talks with Sevilla over the signing of former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

Gunners boss Unai Emery worked with the player, currently in Russia with the France squad, during his time at Spanish club Sevilla.