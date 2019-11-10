<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal’s hierarchy will not sack Unai Emery despite their woes continuing with a 2-0 defeat away at Leicester City on Saturday which leaves them eight points adrift of the top four places.

The Gunners are enduring their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, with Emery’s record now statistically worse than that of predecessor Arsene Wenger. There are growing calls among the Arsenal fanbase for Emery to be sacked, while reports emerged after the defeat to Leicester suggesting the club are in contact with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, reports Metro Sport.

But The Athletic’s David Ornstein says Arsenal will not be getting rid of Emery any time soon and remain ‘100% behind’ the beleaguered Spanish coach.

The club’s decision makers – several of whom were at the King Power Stadium on Saturday – still intend to wait until the summer to reflect on the season as a whole and then weigh up whether Emery is the right man for the job.

Despite Emery’s struggles, the board are unanimous in their assessment that he should be given the entire season, with all major figures on the same page.

Somewhat incredibly, Arsenal’s hierarchy were actually encouraged by the performance of the side against Leicester and feel there were ‘clear signs of improvement’.

Head of Football Raul Sanllehi and Technical Director Edu were both at the King Power and there is a recognition that Leicester – who are currently second in the table – are a formidable outfit, especially at home.

Arsenal’s hierarchy are still convinced the club are on the right path under Emery and have not seen enough issues to warrant getting rid of him.

The Gunners have not won a Premier League match since beating Bournemouth at the start of October, losing to Sheffield United and Leicester and drawing against Wolves and Crystal Palace at home.