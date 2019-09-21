<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have opened talks with Angel Gomes over a new long-term contract, according to reports.

Gomes, who made his debut for Man United aged just 16 back in May 2017, has entered the last year of his current deal.

The youngster’s performance against Astana in the Europa League left United fans demanding his regular inclusion in the matchday squads this season.

According to M.E.N‘s Samuel Luckhurst, United are eager to get a new deal wrapped up soon and are in the process of negotiations with Gomes and his representatives.

Mason Greenwood stole the limelight last night with an excellent goal, and if there is any academy player in line to receive regular minutes this season, it is the 17-year-old.

That said, in terms of overall performance, it must be said that Gomes was the pick of the bunch for the sophistication of his play.

On that young, small body sits an old, smart head, one capable of processing the impenetrable code of high-level football at close quarters.

And for a team whose midfield and passing has been sloppy so far this term, Gomes could genuinely bring something new and beneficial to the table. Sign him up, Ed. Sign him up now.