Alexis Sanchez’s omission from the Manchester United squad to face West Ham on Saturday was not down to injury, ESPN reports.

The Chilean travelled to London from Stockport train station ahead of the game with the rest of the United squad on Friday afternoon. But he was not included in the Jose Mourinho’s 18-man matchday squad.

Sanchez has endured a wretched run of form this season, failing to score in his five appearances. His record since arriving at Old Trafford from Arsenal in January stands at three goals in 23 games.

The 29-year-old was an unused substitute in the penalty shootout defeat to Derby County on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup. In his last start against Wolves he was substituted after 63 minutes. He was also left out of the starting XI for the 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League.

Sanchez has been substituted in his last three starts — twice before the 65-minute mark — and has only completed 90 minutes once this season.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Obiang, Yarmolenko, Arnautovic, Anderson

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Lukaku, Martial