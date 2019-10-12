<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton summer signing Alex Iwobi begs Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing to represent Super Eagles instead of Denmark.

The 23-year-old who is of Nigerian descent was born in Denmark and has featured for the Red and White’s U19 and U20 sides but he is still eligible to play for Genort Rohr side.

Iwobi and Everton came up against Billing and the Cherries a couple of weeks ago, a game Bournemouth won 3-1, and the Nigerian saw enough from the Danish youth international to speak to him about considering playing for Super Eagles.

In quotes translated from BT, Billing said: “It wasn’t until when we (Bournemouth) were going to play against Everton a couple of weeks ago when Alex Iwobi asked if I might be interested in coming and playing for Nigeria.

“He said the coach had asked me. It was the first time I heard anything concrete myself.”

He added: “It’s a pat on the back that another country would like you to play for them. I just take that as a shrug and proof that you are doing well.

“It would feel strange to have to play for Nigeria, even though my father is from there.

“I am half Nigerian and I feel that way too but I was born and raised in Denmark. My mother is Danish and my sister is Danish, so it would feel strange to have to play for Nigeria.”

Billing could make his international debut for Denmark when they take on Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday.