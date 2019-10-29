<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Renowned football agent John Viola has advised Super Eagles’ player, Kelechi Iheanacho to leave Leicester City now to save his dwindling career in the round leather game.

Viola, Scottish football agent with over 25 years of experience working with elite players and clubs around the world said the relevance of a player is the amount playing time he gets in the field.

Iheanacho hasn’t played a single minute of premier league action this season and finds himself behind Jamie Vardy & Ayoze Perez in the pecking order. His only outing for the Foxes came in the EFL Cup against Luton Town (September 24), but it’s been five months since he last got top-flight action.

In a chat with Daily Sunsports, Viola said that the problem with some African players and their agents is their fixation with the money they are getting, adding that in football regular playing time increases the market value of a player.

The United Kingdom based Football Intermediary who has managed top class players like Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo amongst others, pointed out that Iheancho is too young to be benched permanently in Leicester City, advising that he should take a leap of faith and move to club that will provide him weekly actions times in the field.

“Iheanacho is a young, talented footballer and we all know that. I think what he really needs to do is to look for a club that will grant him a regular playing time. A player that knows his worth will want regular playing time than sitting on the bench.