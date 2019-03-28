<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will thrive as Manchester United manager because he knows “the DNA” of the club, according to Sir Alex Ferguson’s former first team coach Rene Meulensteen.

Solskjaer was appointed permanent United boss on a three-year-deal after winning 10 of his 13 Premier League games as the club’s interim boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

He has also guided the club to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Meulensteen says the key to Solskjaer’s success has been his understanding of the expectations of a United manager.

“Ole knows the club. He knows the size of the club and he is not fazed by it,” Meulensteen told Sky Sports News.

“I’ve been impressed with Ole in press conferences. He’s never on the defensive, never looks for excuses and he also addresses the things he is not happy about.

“But the most important thing is he knows the club, he knows the DNA of the club he was part of. He knows what is expected and he knows what the fans expect.

“Some people might have scratched their head when they brought in Ole as the interim manager but I think he was the least nervous person of all because he stepped into an environment that he knew and that is clear to see for everybody.”

Solskjaer’s first game as permanent manager comes when United welcome Watford on Saturday before they travel to seventh-placed Wolves on Tuesday looking for revenge after their FA Cup defeat.

Meulensteen believes that Solskjaer has “evolved” since taking his first steps into management with United’s reserves before spells at Cardiff and Molde – adding that his appointment on a full-time basis has been a long time coming.

“Obviously there has been a lot of speculating for many, many weeks,” he said. “There has been a lot of speculation in the papers but I don’t think it has come as a surprise to a lot of people.

“I’ve got to know Ole in two stages, as a player first in the latter stages of his career. He was an outstanding pro. The word I would use is meticulous as a player.

“He always knew what his job was whether he was starting or coming off the bench. He was very good at reading the game so when he had to come on he could change the game.

“After I got to know him a little bit more because of the interest he showed in coaching and I spent some time with him when he was managing the reserves and we had plenty of chats about coaching, playing style, tactics, development.

“I think he has evolved. Everybody remembers Ole as someone quiet who just went about his business.

“I know obviously how much it meant to him, he spent so many years as a player and a few seasons as a reserve team coach so the club is very dear to him.

“To be given the opportunity to come in as an interim manager has been fantastic and obviously it has worked out brilliantly well and it has given him a really good opportunity to step into the club.

“I think he knew exactly what he needed to do when he stepped in and that is there for everybody to see and now it is a matter of making sure they can carry that on in the future.”