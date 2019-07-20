Bayern Munich’s Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches looks on during a warm up session before the UEFA Champions League, last 16, second leg football match Bayern Munich v Liverpool in Munich, southern Germany, on March 13, 2019. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches believes manager Niko Kovač needs him at the club next season.

Sanches made just four Bundesliga starts last term, with Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahçe reportedly considering summer swoops.

However, the 21-year-old is determined to prove himself in Bayern colours after positive talks with Kovac.

“I just want what’s best for me,” he told the Bundesliga official website. “If the best for me is to stay here, I’ll stay.

“We’ve spoken about everything. We’ve talked about my situation and training. He (Kovač) told me that he’s going to give me and other players a chance to prove ourselves.

“Me and the other players, we’re starting from zero. I think he needs me because I’m a good player and the club believes in me.”

The Bundesliga champions begin their Bundesliga campaign at home to Hertha Berlin on August 16.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories