Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches believes manager Niko Kovač needs him at the club next season.

Sanches made just four Bundesliga starts last term, with Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahçe reportedly considering summer swoops.

However, the 21-year-old is determined to prove himself in Bayern colours after positive talks with Kovac.

“I just want what’s best for me,” he told the Bundesliga official website. “If the best for me is to stay here, I’ll stay.

“We’ve spoken about everything. We’ve talked about my situation and training. He (Kovač) told me that he’s going to give me and other players a chance to prove ourselves.

“Me and the other players, we’re starting from zero. I think he needs me because I’m a good player and the club believes in me.”

The Bundesliga champions begin their Bundesliga campaign at home to Hertha Berlin on August 16.