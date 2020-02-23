Remo Stars’ Vice-Captain and defender Tiyamiyu Kazeem has been allegedly shot dead in Sagamu, Ogun State, by unknown gunmen.
Remo Stars Football club announced the sudden passing away of their assistant captain on Saturday through their official Twitter handle.
Remo Stars FC Player faced Untimely Death in the Hands of SARS Officers
Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) Assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamu Kazeem (Kaka) has been killed by a policeman from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) from the Ogun State Command.
