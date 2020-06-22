



There will be neither promotion from the Nigerian National League (NNL) nor Relegation as the Nigerian Professionals Football League (NPFL) has ended in week 25.

The club chairmen, in a vote of seventeen to one, upheld that the Nigerian top flight should end with the top three sides, after the calculation of Points Per Game (PPA), representing the country in the CAF club competitions.

According to a press release by Alloy Chukwuemeka, secretary of the club owners, seventeen of the clubs voted that the season should come to an end with the top three clubs, after PPG, representing Nigeria at the CAF interclubs competition in the next season.

That way, there would neither be promotion from the lower cadre nor relegation of any of the NPFL clubs. The clubs chieftains were asked to vote on options to end the season owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Enugu Rangers, however, voted to go for super six play off in which the top three clubs will go for CAF competitions. Two Clubs Akwa United and Lobi Stars abstained from voting.

The seventeen that voted for the season to end are Kwara United, Kano Pillars, Katsina United, Jigawa Golden Stars and Adamawa United.

Others include Wikki Tourists, MFM, Sunshine Stars Enyimba, Warri Wolves and Abia Warriors. Others are Nasarawa United, FC IfenayiUbah, Dakada, Heartland, Rivers United and Plateau United.

It will be recalled that NPFL stopped at matchday 25. At the time, Plateau United were atop with 49 points. They were followed by Rivers United with 45 points and Lobi Stars having 43 points.





Meanwhile, Lobi Stars who missed the continental football after PPG knocked them out of the top three have kicked against the adoption of the option.

In a press release through their Media officer, Austin Tyowua alleged that the LMC deliberately adopted the PPG to favour some interests, saying the development was a sad one.

“Lobi Stars have continued to cry wolf since then as the LMC have been working round the clock to pacify other clubs in to endorsing the illegal PPG mechanism just to favour one club.”

“The MC among other means of trying to achieve the illegality have to play on the sensibilities of the four clubs in the drop zone by first cancelling relegation to NNL.”

“Incidentally, the chairman of the club owners is a beneficiary of the no relegation arrangement which makes it convenient for LMC to go ahead with the unpopular intention with less pressure as he is conveniently doing the hatchet job for LMC other than standing for the conventional truth.”

“Plateau United that is on top of the table had nothing to lose with or without PPG, the other clubs that have nothing to gain or lose with or without PPG could easily compromise for pecuniary gains.”

“The shocking revelation was that, Rivers United voted themselves out of CAF Champions League, not minding the huge funding of the Rivers State Government and efforts of the technical department to have been placed as league runners up for a consideration that only him can explain.”

“Lobi Stars have been propagating and will continue to propagate the illegality of the PPG aimed at tinkering with the league table to favour Enyimba that was partly responsible for throwing away the CAF Champions League second slot which was later restored by the same Lobi Stars that the LMC conspired to cheat out of the continent.”