



The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced that clubs will not be relegated to a lower league for the 2019-20 season in the top-tier Turkish Süper Lig.

TFF chairman Nihat Özdemir made the announcement, adding that 21 teams will play in the Super Lig next season.

So, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor, Hes Kablo Kayserispor and MKE Ankaragücü will play in the division next season as these three would normally have been relegated to the second-tier TFF First League once the season ended.





Özdemir said four teams would be relegated at the end of the 2020-21 season from Süper Lig, with 20 to compete in the top-tier division’s 2021-22 season.

He added that the Supr Lig’s new foreign player restrictions would also not apply for the 2020-21 season.

The current rules say Süper Lig clubs could sign a maximum of 14 foreigners in a season as there are no restrictions for the starting 11.

The new rule indicates that clubs can sign 14 foreign players at most, with eight playing on the pitch at any given time.