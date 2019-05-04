<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Neymar may not leave PSG this summer but he could be approaching his final season with the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian has a release clause in his PSG contract, which becomes active in the summer of 2020.

After his third season in the French capital, a fee of €170m would be enough to sign the Brazilian.

Signed from Barcelona for a world record €222m fee in 2017, Neymar has had a turbulent time in France.

The 27-year-old has shone when fit, scoring 49 times in 56 appearances, but serious injuries have limited his playing time in each of the last two seasons.

On top of that, Kylian Mbappé has arguably outdone the Brazilian, who left Barcelona to become the outright superstar at one of the world’s leading clubs.

It’s fair to say that hasn’t completely worked out as planned.

With Real Madrid yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona still figuring out how they will one day replace 31-year-old Lionel Messi, Neymar is sure to be heavily linked with a return to Spain.

If the reports of his release clause are true, both clubs will surely be tempted to take him back to LaLiga.