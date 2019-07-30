<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United ace Bastian Schweinsteiger has told the Old Trafford directors to let Paul Pogba leave for Real Madrid.

Pogba has stated his desire to try new opportunity elsewhere that prompt the interest of Real Madrid and Juventus in the World Cup winner.

Schweinsteiger feels Manchester United should cash in on the star and he should be allowed to leave In an interview with BBC Sport, former Germany captain Schweinsteiger said: “If a player wants to leave the club, you shouldn’t stop him.

“You need players who are 100% into the club and care about the club, that’s the only way you can survive at the top level and have success.

“Paul is a great player, he is just looking for a team where he can play the same style that he does with the France national team, so if you give him that kind of team around him, he would be happy at United.”

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the midfielder and he has instructed the Bernabeu directors to sign the for Juventus star before the close of the summer transfer window.